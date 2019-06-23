Hidden Valley Side by Side Race Season Kicks Off

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va (WOAY) – Sitting on the 200-acre Hidden Valley Property in Glen Daniel is a dirt track made for mud bogs, XC racing and their new side by side racing series right next to the Hidden Valley golf course.

“Years ago the mines started slowing down, and we were at the perfect location for coal miners to stop and play golf,” Hidden Valley Owner Rhonda Calloway said. “It kind of slowed down. A lot of them closed. We had all this land, and we just went ahead and went for it. We were always interested in stuff like this. We always raced growing up.”

Calloway has owned the golf course for 22 years but opened up the dirt course over three years ago. On Saturday, racers from West Virginia and out of state came to compete in their first side by side race of the season. Calloway hopes she continues to see growth with the events and races they put on as she says it will benefit the local economy.

“I think it does lots for the area because our hotels are booked. Every time we have a race event, you can’t get a room on Harper Road. All these little stores support us locally,” Calloway said.

