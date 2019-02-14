Hico Man In Jail On Domestic Violence Allegations

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Hico man is in jail on serious domestic violence allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley tells us, on Wednesday evening, The Fayetteville Police Department were waved down at the Fayette Town Center regarding a potential domestic situation. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to this location after it was determined that the domestic incident actually took place in Hico.

The victim alleged that the suspect, Adam J. Nelson, 29, had shoved her and choked her to the point of unconsciousness. The victim also advised that Nelson had at one point placed a gun in her mouth and made threats. She was eventually able to leave in her vehicle.

Nelson was arrested a short time later for Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Domestic Assault and Brandishing a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he is waiting arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department”, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s.