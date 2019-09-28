Heroes 4 Higher

RUPERT, WV (WOAY)- Heroes for higher is a local charity that is trying to tackle school violence.

Schools this day in age have seen an increase of violence all across the nation; such as drugs, bullying, suicide, and school fights. One hero took it upon himself to steer children in the right directions. His name is John Buckland. He is a retired veteran and he dresses up as Batman and takes his batmobile to talk to local schools and teach them 4 empowering points.

John Buckland, also known as Batman, will be visiting Rupert Elementary along with many other public schools in late October