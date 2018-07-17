Herd Picked Second in C-USA East

WOAY – Marshall football was predicted to finish second in Conference USA’s East Division, in a poll released Tuesday voted on by members of the media.
Doc Holliday’s team received four of 26 first-place votes, the remainder going to defending conference champion Florida Atlantic, who is predicted to repeat as East champions. The Thundering Herd return 19 starters on offense and defense, including Woodrow Wilson alum Chase Hancock at linebacker. Hancock and four others were named to the conference preseason team on Monday.
North Texas was picked to win the West Division with 18 first-place votes, with Louisiana Tech, UAB, and Southern Mississippi also receiving first-place votes.
Marshall opens the 2018 season September 1st at Miami University. Notable home games include matchups with North Carolina State on September 22, and Florida Atlantic on October 20.