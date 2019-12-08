Herd, Hokies Returning to Familiar Bowl Destinations

WOAY – Following the 2019 regular season, both Marshall and Virginia Tech have learned their destinations for college football’s bowl season, and both are returning to familiar locations later this month.
Marshall will face UCF in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 PM on Monday, December 23, in Tampa, Florida). The Thundering Herd played in the Gasparilla Bowl last year, defeating South Florida 38-20; they also appeared in this game twice earlier this decade when it was held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, defeating FIU in 2011 and Connecticut in 2015. The Knights are an old Conference USA foe of Marshall’s, having won eight of the 11 all-time matchups. Marshall’s last win over UCF came in 2004, Bob Pruett’s last year as head coach. The Thundering Herd is 12-3 in bowl games, including 6-0 under Doc Holliday.
Virginia Tech will play Kentucky in the Belk Bowl (Noon on Tuesday, December 31, in Charlotte, North Carolina). The Hokies last played in this bowl game in 2016, overcoming a first-half deficit to defeat Arkansas 35-24. This will be Virginia Tech’s first game against Kentucky since 1987; the Wildcats lead the all-time series 11-6, with ties in 1926 & 1942. Virginia Tech is 13-19 in bowl games, including 1-2 under Justin Fuente.