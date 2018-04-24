Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Hepatitis Vaccines Urged For Travelers To Kentucky

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 24, 2018, 11:28 am

ASHLAND, KY (WCHS BY: GIL McCLANAHAN) — While summer travelers heading to Kentucky are being advised to get a Hepatitis A vaccine, it doesn’t seem to be keeping them away.

“Rush Off Road over the weekend just had their big spring extravaganza and that draws usually from 7,000 -10,000 people,” said Sue Dowdy, executive director of the Ashland/Boyd County Tourism and Convention Center.

Dowdy said no one has called her office asking about the hepatitis outbreak.

“I thought maybe we would get a few last week, particularly when it first occurred and became kind of well-known, but we haven’t not had any,” Dowdy said.

Area restaurants are making sure they are free of any signs of hepatitis a for summer travelers and other customers.

“We take extra precautions,” said Ryan Justice, owner of JJ’s Family Restaurant in Ashland. “We’re more mindful of what we are doing to make sure good hand washing techniques are used. If you feel sick, call off.”

Justice said he has seen a boost in business since the outbreak, but he acknowledges it did cause concern.
“Initially, there was some nervousness there, but with the education the health department has given us and precautions we’re taking we are very confident that we will be taking every precaution to make sure everyone stays healthy,” Justice said.

Dowdy is hopeful things will be taken care of before peak season begins.

“I’m hoping that by Memorial Day the situation has resolved itself, that the scare is over and that we can continue on the summer with lots of visitors and no more outbreaks,” Dowdy said.

For more information on Hepatitis in A, visit: http://chfs.ky.gov/dph/hepatitis.htm

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

