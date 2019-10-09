Helicopter Removes Old Antenna at WOAY

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – WOAY-TV is temporarily transmitting at a reduced power. If you use an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television, you may be affected. The reception in some viewing areas may not be possible at this time. This is only temporary. We will be operating at full power again on October 19.

Why is this happening?

WOAY is involved in part of a large, nationwide effort called the FCC Repack. The Federal Communications Commission is requiring some stations to switch their frequencies to make more airwaves or “spectrum” available for wireless broadband and other users. As tower work is performed, the power is significantly reduced for the safety of those involved.

What do you need to do?

If you use an antenna to watch WOAY-TV, you will need to re-scan your television to find our channel after the project is completed. Cable and satellite viewers should not be affected by this change and do not need to take further action. For additional information, please visit the FCC’s website at FCC.gov.

Although your channel reception may be limited at this time, please know that we value your viewership and loyalty. We are working as expeditiously as possible to get through this transition and we look forward to providing your favorite programming again soon.

Tower height: 656 feet

Antenna length: 56 feet

Antenna weight: nearly 8200 pounds

A helicopter has removed an old antenna from the top and on Thursday will replace it with a new one.