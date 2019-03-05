Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ Opens This Weekend
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ Opens This Weekend

AvatarBy Mar 04, 2019, 19:22 pm

12
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WV Collective’s production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” will perform this weekend at the Raleigh Playhouse.

The musical production directed by Adam Taylor and starring Greg Lilly is about a transgender woman named Hedwig. Hedwig sings for a rock band competing with her ex-boyfriend performing across the street.

Tickets are $15 in advance online and $20 at the door. College students can get a $5 discount when they use the code “HEDWIGUNIVERSITY” or show their student I.D. at the door. To order tickets visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2209684135960754/?event_time_id=2209684139294087?ti=icl

Avatar

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X