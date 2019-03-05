‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ Opens This Weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WV Collective’s production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” will perform this weekend at the Raleigh Playhouse.

The musical production directed by Adam Taylor and starring Greg Lilly is about a transgender woman named Hedwig. Hedwig sings for a rock band competing with her ex-boyfriend performing across the street.

Tickets are $15 in advance online and $20 at the door. College students can get a $5 discount when they use the code “HEDWIGUNIVERSITY” or show their student I.D. at the door. To order tickets visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2209684135960754/?event_time_id=2209684139294087?ti=icl