Heavy traffic expected Friday as World Scout Jamboree ends

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – Heavy traffic is expected in Fayette County on Friday, August 2, as the World Scout Jamboree comes to an end.

The Joint Interagency Task Force – World Scout Jamboree, in conjunction with the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia State Police, are advising West Virginia drivers of the potential for increased traffic and congestion beginning at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, and lasting until late Friday evening.

The World Scout Jamboree will begin dispatching buses to and from the Summit Bechtel Reserve to transport scouts and volunteers to their final destinations, whether that be local airports or to out-of-state locations for further travel.

Drivers should be advised that heavy traffic may impact all major roadways in West Virginia, especially in the areas surrounding Mount Hope and US-19. West Virginia commuters can prepare now by planning ahead for travel that day by altering travel times or routes.