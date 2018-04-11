Home NewsWatch UPDATE: No bomb found at West Virginia State Capitol Complex
NewsWatchStateTop Stories
UPDATE: No bomb found at West Virginia State Capitol Complex
By Tyler BarkerApr 11, 2018, 21:49 pm
24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — After a frantic night at West Virginia State Capitol Complex, no explosive device was found.
Wednesday evening, someone called 911 saying there was a man with a gun on capitol grounds saying he had a bomb.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a bomb squad and bomb dogs, swept the capitol and the call was eventually ruled to be unfounded.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.