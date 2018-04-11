Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch UPDATE: No bomb found at West Virginia State Capitol Complex
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

UPDATE: No bomb found at West Virginia State Capitol Complex

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 11, 2018, 21:49 pm

24
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — After a frantic night at West Virginia State Capitol Complex, no explosive device was found.

Wednesday evening, someone called 911 saying there was a man with a gun on capitol grounds saying he had a bomb.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a bomb squad and bomb dogs, swept the capitol and the call was eventually ruled to be unfounded.

Comments

comments

Previous PostCar Hits A Power Pole In Oceana, Hundreds Without Power
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: