Heat Wave Safety Concerns
By Kassie SimmonsJul 20, 2019, 16:43 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – With temperatures reaching the mid- to upper-eighties and even the low nineties, it’s clear that this weekend will be a scorcher.
High temperatures mean a high risk for heat exhaustion and even heat stroke. Symptoms include nausea, cramping and fatigue. If you start experiencing these symptoms, call 911 right away.
“If someone is having a heat stroke or heat exhaustion, call 911,” said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. “Keep them calm. Try to cool them off by placing a cold wet rag behind their neck, underneath the armpit. in the groin area, stuff like that.”
Of course, the heat wave also raises concerns for kids and pets that might accidentally be locked in the car. With internal temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s almost hot enough to bake cookies.
