Hearts United Offers Free Hands-Only CPR Training

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- This Saturday, September 7, 2019, United Hearts is offering free CPR training to area residents.

On December 31, 2018, Brian Keith, a former resident of Oak Hill, passed away from heart complications. After his passing, his son Jahari, learned his father suffered with this condition and wanted to do something special to honor him. Being that Brian passed away from heart disease, it was only fitting to honor him by educating others on the importance of heart awareness. Since that time, Jahari has started Hearts United Inc., which is a non-profit organization that focuses on community education, advocacy and scholarship opportunities.

On September 7, 2019, Hearts United will partner with multiple organizations to offer the residents of Fayette County a free hands only CPR training and blood pressure screening. The training will be held at First Baptist Church of Harlem Heights at 416 Broadway Ave in Oak Hill. The sessions will be held at 10:30am and 11:30am.

For more information about the event call 304-741-3325 or heartsunited18@gmail.com