Hearing set on complaint against convicted W.Va. justice

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia judicial conduct board has reinstated proceedings against convicted state Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry.

In July, the West Virginia Judicial Hearing Board put a complaint by a Judicial Investigation Commission on hold until criminal charges against Loughry were resolved. Loughry was convicted in federal court this month of 11 counts, mostly for using state cars and fuel cards for his own use.

Loughry was suspended from the bench without pay in June after the commission filed a complaint with the Supreme Court alleging he violated numerous ethics codes. Loughry was removed as chief justice in February after other justices learned he kept a federal subpoena secret.

 

The board set a Jan. 14 hearing date — two days before Loughry’s sentencing in federal court.

