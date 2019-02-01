Healthy Heart Fair provides learning opportunities

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With a new month upon us, February is American Heart Month.

Healthcare professionals are taking the extra step to promote a healthy heart. Raleigh General Hospital held there annual Health Heart Fair on Friday. More than 20 healthcare professionals were on hand for free screenings and lab work. Lee Brown Cath Lab manager at Raleigh General Hospital says, the fair is a success and said that employees and community residents received a complimentary electrocardiogram and blood pressure monitoring, as well as density scans. One of the biggest concerns is not taking medical advice from a professional healthcare worker.

“A big issue is a patient seems not to take their medicine as they should. At home, a lot of people are on blood thinners, then stop taking them on their own or listen to the wrong person. If you stop taking those, they can really affect the outcome,” says Brown.

This is an annual event in February for the hospital .