Healthcare Workers to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Today, Union members, faith leaders, and community members, will hold a candlelight vigil with workers from The Brier, a Stonerise Healthcare facility. Community members will gather from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM at the intersection of Jefferson Street at Route 219 and Davis Stuart Road on Route 37 in Ronceverte.

Dedicated Union workers at the facility with SEIU District 1199 are now working without a contract. The Union members have raised mandation as a major health and safety issue that has still not been addressed in bargaining. Management with the facility also continues to utilize a staffing agency instead of investing in their Union workforce.

“The owners of this facility need to retain the most stable and qualified workforce possible,” said Leigh Ann Day, SEIU District 1199 Coordinator for West Virginia. “These employees work diligently every day to provide the best possible care.”

Members continue to call on Stonerise Healthcare to negotiate in good faith and want the facility to be a premier place to work in Greenbrier County.