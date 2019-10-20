Healthcare workers held candlelight vigil in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) -Friday, over 60 community members gathered at Harper Mills, a Stonerise Healthcare facility in Beckley. In attendance, were members of SEIU District 1199 who work at the facility and in the community, local supporters, and members of the United Mine Workers of America, among others.

Clyde McKnight, the Former President of the South Central Labor Council, held an opening prayer. He also expressed hope that Stonerise Healthcare would honor the contract that had been mutually agreed upon.

“We continue to ask Stonerise Healthcare to act in good faith and honor the contract,” said Leigh Ann Day, a Coordinator with SEIU District 1199. “A long-time Union member leader at the facility was recently terminated, even though she has been an exemplary employee. She served the residents of our community for 26 years,” she continued.

Members who work at Harper Mills care greatly about their work and many spend long hours at the facility. The Union and members at the facility are asking Stonerise Healthcare to uphold the contract and make improvements. Staffing and quality care remain issues of concern.