Health professions event scheduled at New River CTC campus in Beaver

BEAVER, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Those interested in pursuing a career in a health care field can gain insight as to how different positions work together during an event at New River Community and Technical College’s Raleigh County Campus, Beaver, on Tuesday, April 25 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Health Professions: Meet-Try-Apply event will show how paramedics, medical assistants, medical laboratory technicians, physical therapist assistants and practical nurses work together in a health care setting. Attendees will be able to meet New River CTC students and faculty and participate in hands-on activities.

This is a free, community event.

Additional events are scheduled at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, Lewisburg, and the Nicholas County Campus, Summersville, on Monday, April 24 and at the Mercer County Campus, Princeton, on Tuesday, April 25. Each campus event will showcase the programs available at the campus.

For more information or to RSVP for the event in Beaver, call 304-929-5475.

