Health Fair Hosted By Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One local hospital held a health fair to help keep citizens in the community healthy…

As you’ve just heard it’s pretty cold outside and during the winter it’s a great time to make sure you’re healthy to withstand these conditions and the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital is aiming to make sure our community is healthy by offering free health screenings.

They hosted this fair Wednesday afternoon, the screenings were for employees and families for the city of Beckley. The hospital provided health information, vital signs, and blood screenings.

This is a part of their community service to help improve health and promote well-being lifestyles in Southern West Virginia.

“It’s real important to provide the education of prevention what we want to do is educate them on the well-being prevention and to know what service are available and to help them if they need the service.” Said Jeff Lilly of Beckley ARH.

Beckley Appalachian regional plans to have more health fair events across the region.