Health Department Donates Puncture Proof Gloves To Oak Hill Police

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Health Department purchased puncture proof gloves for the Oak Hill Police Department.

Seventeen pairs of puncture-proof gloves were provided Thursday to Oak Hill Police Department, a donation that will protect officers responding to heroin overdoses from needle-related injuries, or searching individual.

“Like I said, from diseases and getting stuck no one wants to get stuck with a needle. That’s police officer worst fear of searching,” said Ty Hogan, Police Officer

“That these officers are searching folks every day, and they see in danger getting stuck with needles. We also know they have an increased chance of catching hepatitis and possible HIV here, so it’s very important that they are protected,” said Teri Harlan, Fayette County Health Department.

The costs of the gloves are 1,200 dollars, which is thanks to a grant from the health department.