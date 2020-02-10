HEALTH CONCERN: Mold left by flood damage

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – With flood waters comes damage, and a common problem for waterlogged homes is mold.

Under the right circumstances, mold can start growing immediately in moist areas. Mold can cause a variety of health concerns, including respiratory problems, memory loss and mood swings.

The best thing to do when you have mold is to clean it out immediately.

“Anything over 10 square feet, it’s best to get the help of a pro in that effort,” said Robert Parker with the Virginia Department of Health. “For smaller areas of mold, it can be cleaned up with things like detergent and water, or a mild bleach solution should take care of that.”