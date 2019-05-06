Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Head-On Collision Kills Two People In Greenbrier County

Tyler Barker By May 06, 2019, 13:47 pm

FORT SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Greenbrier County.

On Monday, May 06, 2019, at approximately 8:37 am, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle automobile accident on State Route 63 near Fort Spring, WV.

Officers determined that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 63 crossed into the travel lane of a westbound vehicle resulting in a head-on collision. Both drivers had to be extricated from the vehicles. There were no other passengers.

Both drivers would subsequently succumb to injuries sustained in the accident. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Alderson Police Department provided assistance.

Corporal B. W. Mitchell, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

