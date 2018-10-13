Home NewsWatch Head of airport service sentenced for improper waste storage
NewsWatchState
Head of airport service sentenced for improper waste storage
By Daniella HankeyOct 13, 2018, 08:21 am
12
CHARLESTON, WV. (AP) — The president of an airport service business who was accused of improperly storing hazardous waste has been sentenced to 60 days of incarceration.
U.S. Attorney Michael B. Stuart said in a statement Friday that Brian Scott Miller also was fined $5,000 and his company, Executive Air Terminal, received a $20,000 fine and was put on corporate probation for three years.
Miller pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting the storage of hazardous waste without a permit. The statement says the company, with Miller’s knowledge, stored 27 unlabeled 55-gallon drums containing hazardous waste at Yeager Airport.
Authorities said Executive Air did not have a permit to store such a large quantity of hazardous waste and moved them to a building in Charleston where they were discovered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-