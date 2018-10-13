Head of airport service sentenced for improper waste storage

CHARLESTON, WV. (AP) — The president of an airport service business who was accused of improperly storing hazardous waste has been sentenced to 60 days of incarceration.

U.S. Attorney Michael B. Stuart said in a statement Friday that Brian Scott Miller also was fined $5,000 and his company, Executive Air Terminal, received a $20,000 fine and was put on corporate probation for three years.

Miller pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting the storage of hazardous waste without a permit. The statement says the company, with Miller’s knowledge, stored 27 unlabeled 55-gallon drums containing hazardous waste at Yeager Airport.

Authorities said Executive Air did not have a permit to store such a large quantity of hazardous waste and moved them to a building in Charleston where they were discovered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.