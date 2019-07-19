Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Hazelton Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Matt DigbyBy Jul 19, 2019, 00:29 am

WOAY – Virginia Tech junior Damon Hazelton was named Thursday to the watch list for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award, which goes annually to the nation’s best wide receiver in college football.

Hazelton, originally from Baltimore, Maryland, was the Hokies’ leading receiver in 2018 with 802 yards and eight touchdowns. He sat out the 2017 season per NCAA transfer rules after beginning his college career at Ball State.

This is the second Hokie to be featured in a watch list this week, after Ryan Willis was named to the Maxwell list earlier this week. Additional watch lists for individual college football awards will be announced through Friday and all next week.

