Hawks Nest State Park to turn old museum into event venue

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Hawks Nest State Park has big plans for the building that used to house the old Hawks Nest Museum.

The park is planning to turn it into an event venue to host weddings, parties, family reunions, etc. According to the building and grounds manager, Brian Sutphin, the plan is to keep the structure and the old look but add modern upgrades to renovate and repair it.

“It’ll really bring in some different clientele and people that really want to have a top-notch wedding, they will be having it here,” Sutphin said.

Renovation is expected to start soon and they’re hoping to be completed close to Fall.