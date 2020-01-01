Hawks Nest State Park to turn old museum into event venue

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Anna SaundersBy Jan 01, 2020, 16:57 pm

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Hawks Nest State Park has big plans for the building that used to house the old Hawks Nest Museum. 

The park is planning to turn it into an event venue to host weddings, parties, family reunions, etc. According to the building and grounds manager, Brian Sutphin, the plan is to keep the structure and the old look but add modern upgrades to renovate and repair it. 

“It’ll really bring in some different clientele and people that really want to have a top-notch wedding, they will be having it here,” Sutphin said. 

Renovation is expected to start soon and they’re hoping to be completed close to Fall. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

