Have you ever wanted to try base jumping?

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Day is almost here and one of the most popular activities to participate in is base jumping!

Base jumping is one of the most popular activity to do during bridge day. This festival brings hundreds of jumpers from across the world to southern West Virginia. The jump starts at a height of 876 ft. We asked a local jumper on what makes the New River Gorge Bridge so special to base jump.

“It is the second largest BASE jumping festival in the world um people thousands of people all of over the world converge in Fayetteville which is an awesome place to go anyway. Fayetteville, West Virginia, and there will tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people watch people jump” said Bill Chouinard, a local base jumper.

You can come to watch Bill and more take the big jump off the bridge this Saturday.