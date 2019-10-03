Haunted Tram And Trail Attraction Expected to Be a Big Hit at Hawks Nest State Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – For the first time ever, Kid Quest, Haunted Hill and Hawks Nest State Park are teaming up to bring the Haunted Hill: Face Your Fear Tram and Trail to life.

Every Friday and Saturday night after dark throughout October, visitors can ride the tram at Hawks Nest down to the haunted trail. On the trail will be spooky attractions with dozens of scary characters.

“They can expect to crawl, they can expect to get wet, dirty and let’s just say this is going to be a surreal experience, something unseen, no one else has ever seen before,” Kid Quest owner Jim Adkins said. “So if you’re coming in, just be ready to get the scare of a lifetime.”

The haunted tram and trail will kick off Friday night at dark but there will be an official kickoff party on Saturday where vendors will open at 4:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $13 for kids and $20 for a fast pass.