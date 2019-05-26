Hatfield-McCoy Trail in Mercer County Celebrates 7th Anniversary

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY)- This weekend makes the seventh anniversary for the the Hatfield-McCoy’s Pocahontas trail in Mercer County.

Located in Bramwell, this is just one of seven Hatfield-McCoy trails in West Virginia.

And with this also being Memorial Day weekend, many ATV riders from all over hit the trails for some off-road fun.

Although this brings in good business for the trail system, it also helps jump start the local economy.

“I try to get the fuel that they need. I have the supplies they need at the convenience store,” Bramwell Outpost owner Michelle Bourdua said. “We got a grill for them to eat at, so the ATV riders are how I stay in business.”

The Hatfield McCoy Trails will host a National Trailfest in Gilbert in October and online registration for that is now open.