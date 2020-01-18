Hatfield making a run for Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Benjamin Hatfield, who currently works for Farmer, Cline & Campbell, has thrown his hat in the ring for Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney

A Wyoming County native, Hatfield spent about two years as assistant prosecutor in Raleigh before starting his current job.

Hatfield’s ideas include assigning each assistant prosecutor in the office specials kinds of cases and speeding up the trial process, especially for those awaiting high-level federal crime trials.

“If those individuals were tried sooner and convicted, what that would mean is their bill would then transfer to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and would result in a lowering of the jail bill,” Hatfield said.

So far, Hatfield is running against incumbent prosecuting attorney Kristen Keller.