Harper Road Shut Down after Two Accidents

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – First responders are on the scene of two accidents near the 3500 block of Harper Road.

Two separate accidents involving at least two vehicles sent at least one person to the hospital this morning near Range Road. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department responded to the call around 10:24 a.m. The road has been shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.