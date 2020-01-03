Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Harmony for Hope collecting donations for Oakvale boy’s food scarcity iniative

Anna SaundersBy Jan 03, 2020, 17:22 pm

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Harmony for Hope Foundation in Mount Hope is now collecting glue sticks and shoeboxes as donations for a program called “Seeds of Love.”

Brady Walker, an 8-year-old boy from Oakvale, started “Seeds of Love” where he would send seeds across the world. Now, as a member of Create Your State Kids, he will be sending them around the state to help with the food scarcity problem.

Harmony for Hope also has kids involved with Create Your State which is why they’re taking donations to make the boxes for the seeds to assist Brady on his mission. 

“By supporting our young leaders not only in the Mt. Hope community through Harmony’s Kids but also getting them active with other children from around the state and showing them that there are other kids that are doing things through the Create Your State Kids program that they can all come together and not just make an impact in a small way but they can do it on a large scale,” Harmony for Hope Executive Director Carrie Kidd said. 

Harmony for Hope will be collecting the donations at their office on Main St. and at City Hall until Jan. 31. They plan is to  make the boxes and put them at accessible locations throughout the state. 

