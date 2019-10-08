Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Harmony for Hope Awards High School Band with Band Jam Donation

Anna SaundersBy Oct 08, 2019, 17:41 pm

COAL CITY, W.Va (WOAY) – About three weeks ago, Harmony for Hope, a nonprofit located in Mt. Hope, held its very first Mt. Hope Jubilee Band Jam to raise money for local marching bands.

Independence High School participated in the band jam and on Tuesday, they got to collect the funds raised. Carrie Kidd, Harmony for Hope’s executive director, presented them with $420.

“By providing them with extra donations, it might not send them to Disney World,” Kidd said.  “It’s going to help them with basic needs that they need to get them through the rest of the year.”

Kidd is already planning for Band Jam 2020 and expects it to be even bigger and better. 

