Hardee’s In Wyoming County Will Be Closing Its Doors Monday

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 11, 2018, 19:08 pm

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – The Hardee’s located in Wyoming County will be shutting its doors on Monday.

The General Manager confirmed to WOAY News that the store located in Oceana off Route 10 will be closing.  The fast food restaurants announced bar Monday would be the last day.

The General Manager said that it currently employs ten people. She also said that one more store in Southern West Virginia would be closing Monday but could not comment on that at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

