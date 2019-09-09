Halstead Ave. Residents Voice Concerns Over Bus Speeds

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – Because of the new schools at the Oak Hill complex, buses now come in through Halstead Avenue, which is a residential area. Residents are voicing their concerns over the buses going over the speed limit that is set at 25 mph on Halstead.

Residents say they have seen buses go at least 40 mph both in the morning and afternoon. Sierra Burford, who has a young child and dogs, says she has tried to tell them to slow down but she has not seen much change. She says she is concerned for her own children’s safety as well as those on the bus.

“If they do the speed limit, okay. Congratulations. I wont say anything else about it, but they’re not doing it,” Burford said. “They’re putting the kids that they have on that bus that they’re picking up everyday at risk.”

Several residents on Halstead say they have reached out to the school board and law enforcement but have not heard back on what the plan is. We also reached out to the county’s bus garage for comment and they said they are addressing the issue.