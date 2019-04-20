Hall of Fame Class Inducted at Beckley Relays

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Despite the weather, Friday’s Beckley Relays went ahead as scheduled, with Woodrow Wilson inducting its Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The nine-member class includes John Culicerto, Miller Hall, James Kneeland, Olivia Moore, Ellis Pittman, Bob Short, Antwan Sorrells, Chesare Spadaro, and Jerry Watson; they represent a mix of sprints, middle distance events, and field events.

Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring finished first and second, respectively, in both the boys and girls team standings of the Beckley Relays. Individual event winners from the area are listed below.

GIRLS

Reagan Hefner (Shady Spring, 100 Meter Dash); Mikah Alleyne (Woodrow Wilson, 200 & 400 Meter Dash); Laiken Griffith (Woodrow Wilson, 800 Meter Run); Collette Lindley (Woodrow Wilson, 1600 & 3200 Meter Runs); Erica Hegele (Shady Spring, 100/ 300 Meter Hurdles & Long Jump); Shady Spring “A” Team (4×100, 4×200, 4×400, Shuttle Hurdle Relays); Woodrow Wilson “A” Team (4×800 Relay); Edie McMillion (Greenbrier East, High Jump); Madison Miller (Woodrow Wilson, Shot Put & Discus)

BOYS

Hezekiyah Creasy (Woodrow Wilson, 100 Meter Dash); Jacob Neal (Shady Spring, 200 Meter Dash); Korbin Taylor (Shady Spring, 3200 Meter Run); Micah Hancock (Woodrow Wilson, 110 Meter Hurdles); Joe Cantley (Shady Spring, 300 Meter Hurdles); Woodrow Wilson “A” Team (4×100 & Shuttle Hurdle Relays); Shady Spring “A” Team (4×200, 4×400, 4×800 Relays); Jace Colucci (Westside, High Jump); Daniel Reed (Westside, Long Jump); Brennan Staunton (Woodrow Wilson, Shot Put)