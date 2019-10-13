Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Half of West Va.’s teachers miss 10 days or more of school

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 12, 2019, 22:38 pm

88
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Department of Education data says more than half of the states teachers missed more than 10 days of school last year.

WSAZTV reports that 52.75 percent of teachers missed more than 10 days, according to research of data from the education department.

The prior years number was 52.46. The year before that it was 51.44 and in 2016 it was 50.83.

State Superintendent Steve Paine says teachers have a hard, stressful job, but some are missing too much school.

The percentage of teachers who missed more than 20 days was nearly 11 percent.

The omnibus education bill that passed a few months ago included a $500 attendance bonus for teachers who miss fewer than four days. Paine said the state needs to determine if that has an effect.

