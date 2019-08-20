Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Hair salon in Mullens to offer free haircuts to kids this week

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 20, 2019, 11:43 am

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – Need a haircut before heading back to school? No worries, a local salon in Mullens will be providing free haircuts to kids.

Salon 107, located in Mullens will be giving away free haircuts to kids on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 10-2 pm.

Also, school supplies will be given to students, too.

Tyler Barker

