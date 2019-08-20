Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Hair salon in Mullens to offer free haircuts to kids this week
By Tyler BarkerAug 20, 2019, 11:43 am
MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – Need a haircut before heading back to school? No worries, a local salon in Mullens will be providing free haircuts to kids.
Salon 107, located in Mullens will be giving away free haircuts to kids on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 10-2 pm.
Also, school supplies will be given to students, too.
