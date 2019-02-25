Gusty Winds Are Preventing Power Crews From Restoring Power

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) -The combination of high winds, along with moisture-saturated soil from prolonged rainfall, led to downed trees and debris, broken poles and cross arms across our service territory on Sunday.

About 1,400 employees and contractors are working today to assess damage, clear safety hazards and repair damage on outages. Due to the storm’s impact on multiple states, it is difficult to obtain additional outside assistance from nearby states, but an additional 250 workers from Mississippi and Georgia have been requested to help with the restoration efforts.

Continued high winds are hampering restoration efforts and some areas are inaccessible due to high water. Drones and helicopters will be utilized to assess areas that remain too hazardous for crews to access. Until the high winds subside and the extent of damage is more fully known, restoration estimates cannot be accurately determined. When updates do occur, customers can visit our outage map at www.AppalachianPower.com/OutageMap for more information. ————————

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Over 50,000 customers are without power in the Appalachian Power coverage area.

Strong winds knocked out power to many customers Sunday.

Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, and Summers County are reporting between 500-2,000 customers in the dark. Mercer County is reporting more than 2,000 customers without power. Greenbrier, Monroe, and McDowell County have the least with less than 500 customers without power.

Workers cannot safely make repairs aloft from buckets in wind speeds in excess of 30 mph, and cannot safely work in forested areas where high wind gusts are still bringing down trees and limbs. This storm system is affecting several states and major population centers. Appalachian Power is requesting additional resources but does not yet have commitments from contractors or utilities outside the company’s service area.

