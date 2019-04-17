Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Guilty plea in West Virginia chase that killed Bluefield officer
CrimeWatch

Guilty plea in West Virginia chase that killed Bluefield officer

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 17, 2019, 09:43 am

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to a 2017 police chase that killed a Bluefield police officer.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 24-year-old Joseph William Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to fleeing in a vehicle and causing bodily injury. He’s set to be sentenced in June.

Bluefield Police Officer Joseph Danieley says he and Lt. Aaron Crook were trying to detain the occupants of the car after finally getting it to stop when troopers arrived at excessive speed and collided with their vehicles.

Danieley was injured and Crook was killed. Danieley’s is suing state police, accusing them of negligence.

