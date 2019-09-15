Guess Oreo’s new mystery flavor, win $50,000

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you love cookies, then Oreo has a job for you.
Nabisco is releasing limited edition Oreo cookies that look like the original, but they taste completely different.
@gatenm123 is no stranger to mystery. So, we’ve tapped his detective skills to solve the flavor of the new Mystery OREO! Check out his profile and follow along as he challenges our next detective to solve the case! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Only available in the United States and Canada.
The mystery flavor hits stores on September 16 and each package will have one of three clues.
You have a chance to win $50,000 if you guess the flavor correctly.
The mystery flavor in 2017 was Fruity Pebbles.
If you think you know what it is, you can enter your guess online — you can start to solve the mystery the day before on September 15.