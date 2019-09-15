Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Guess Oreo’s new mystery flavor, win $50,000

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 15, 2019, 12:42 pm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you love cookies, then Oreo has a job for you.

Nabisco is releasing limited edition Oreo cookies that look like the original, but they taste completely different.

The mystery flavor hits stores on September 16 and each package will have one of three clues.

You have a chance to win $50,000 if you guess the flavor correctly.

The mystery flavor in 2017 was Fruity Pebbles.

If you think you know what it is, you can enter your guess online — you can start to solve the mystery the day before on September 15.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

