Guess Oreo’s new mystery flavor, win $50,000

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you love cookies, then Oreo has a job for you.

Nabisco is releasing limited edition Oreo cookies that look like the original, but they taste completely different.

The mystery flavor hits stores on September 16 and each package will have one of three clues.

You have a chance to win $50,000 if you guess the flavor correctly.

If you think you know what it is, you can — you can start to solve the mystery the day before on September 15.