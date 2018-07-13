Grow with Google Tour to Visit Mountain State

CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY) – Grow with Google is a one day event where small business owners and job seekers can get first hand help on how to improve their digital skills.

Community Engagement Manager for Google, Tia Bethea said, “West Virginia we’ve recognized there is a middle skills gap and we have great tools that we can bring to you all to be able to help folks gain these economic opportunities.”

During the event attendees will be able to talk closely with Google workers to get the help they need because Google finds that creating an online platform for small businesses is crucial.

“Most small businesses don’t have an online presence but we know that when they do, their business grows exponentially and we want to be able to support that,” Bethea added.

In the past year alone WV has seen 10.9% growth in new business registrations according to the Secretary of States Office.

“The state is full of small businesses and we just want to help those businesses grow and become big businesses if they want to,” Bethea noted.

West Virginia also has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country which Google is aiming to lower.

“We know it’s around 5% [unemployment] in WV we hope that people can leverage these tools to find work and prepare for new jobs and grow their businesses right where they are.”

Although this is only a one day event Bethea and her team already have plans on how they’re going to continue to help the mountain state.

“We want to continue doing work in WV and we’ve partnered with tons of non-profits focused on workforce development in the area to be able to help us keep the momentum going. It doesn’t stop here.”

The event will be taking place on July 23 from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston. It’s free to attend but you must register online.

Here is the link to register.