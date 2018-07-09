Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Grow With Google Tour set to Visit Charleston on July 23

By Jul 09, 2018, 14:59 pm

CHARLESTON (WCHS/JARROD CLAY)–  Google’s Grow with Google Tour will be in Charleston on July 23.

The one-day event will be held at the Clay Center and will help job seekers and small business owner improve their digital skills.

The Grow with Google Tour is a free event and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clay Center.

The event will feature two different workshops that will offer participants the opportunity to take part in hands-on sessions led by Google staff on topics such as online tools for small businesses, email basics, and search engine optimization.

“By bringing the Grow with Google Tour to Charleston, we hope to provide learners with digital skills necessary to succeed in the new economy,” Community Engagement Manager for Grow with Google Tia Bethea said.

Google is partnering with several community organizations including: Charleston Area AllianceCharleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, Charleston Main Streets, the EdVenture Group, and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Registration information can be found online here.

