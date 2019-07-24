Group of people arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A traffic stop in Scarbro leads to a group of people being placed behind bars. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

In the early morning hours on July 23, 2019, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the Scarbro Market. In the vehicle was Sarah Wroten, who was wanted by Anne Arundel County Maryland for failing to appear on felony charges. She was taken into custody and will now await extradition proceedings.

A subsequent search of this vehicle revealed syringes, aluminum foil, and white plastic bags. Also in the car was a concealed 9mm handgun with a large assortment of ammunition.

Information obtained from this traffic stop was used to obtain a search warrant for a residence at Shilo mobile home park in Oak Hill for narcotics. The search warrant was executed. Located inside was several people and a large quantity of methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl and suboxone. Also located were two loaded short handled shotguns, U.S. currency, needles, spoons, glass pipes, filters, plastic bags, scales and plastic pipes.

Arrest information is attached:

Summer Fleming of Oak Hill

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony x2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics x4 counts

Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms x2 counts

Joseph Adkins of Beckley

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony x2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics x4 counts

Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms x2 counts

Ashley Green of Oak Hill

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony x2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics x4 counts

Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms x2 counts

Justyn Allen of Fayetteville Conspiracy to Commit a Felony x2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics x4 counts

Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms x2 counts

Rosetta Massey of Scarbro

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony x2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics x4 counts

Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms x2 counts

Joseph “Willie” Bishop of Oak Hill

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony x2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics x4 counts

Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms x2 counts

A bonds set at $75,000 by Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.D. Hudson and Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.