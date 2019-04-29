Group Flood Insurance Purchased During 2016 Disaster Will Expire in Near Future

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners who were affected by the June 2016 flooding may have been enrolled in a three-year FEMA group flood policy. These flood policies are set to expire starting in June 2019. Homeowners who received FEMA assistance are required to maintain flood insurance for the life of the structure after their FEMA group policy expires. This commitment remains with the property. Failure to maintain flood insurance could result in the reduction of federal assistance in future disasters.

Commissioner Dodrill wants to encourage homeowners to contact their insurance agent to learn more about purchasing flood insurance on their home. You may also contact the OIC Consumer Services Division at 1-888-879-9842 or check our website resources for flood information at: https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Flood2016