BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Group Flood Insurance Purchased During 2016 Disaster Will Expire in Near Future
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

Group Flood Insurance Purchased During 2016 Disaster Will Expire in Near Future

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 29, 2019, 10:00 am

26
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners who were affected by the June 2016 flooding may have been enrolled in a three-year FEMA group flood policy. These flood policies are set to expire starting in June 2019. Homeowners who received FEMA assistance are required to maintain flood insurance for the life of the structure after their FEMA group policy expires. This commitment remains with the property. Failure to maintain flood insurance could result in the reduction of federal assistance in future disasters.
﻿
Commissioner Dodrill wants to encourage homeowners to contact their insurance agent to learn more about purchasing flood insurance on their home. You may also contact the OIC Consumer Services Division at 1-888-879-9842 or check our website resources for flood information at: https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Flood2016

Previous PostShots Fired In Mercer County Hit Elementary School
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X