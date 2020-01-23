Ground broken to replace WVa high school destroyed by floods

By
Kassie Simmons
-

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Ground has been broken for a new West Virginia high school to replace one destroyed by 2016 floods.

Gov. Jim Justice attended the ceremony Wednesday for the new Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Charleston, news outlets reported.

Herbert Hoover students have attended school in portable classrooms near a middle school since the June 2016 floods. The Elk River rose 10 feet high (3 meters high) in some buildings, destroying bridges and ripping homes from their foundations. Six people in Kanawha County died, and 23 were killed statewide.

The old high school was torn down last year. The new school is expected to open in fall 2022.

