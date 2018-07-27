Grier, Sills Named to Walter Camp Watch Lists

WOAY – West Virginia quarterback Will Grier & wide receiver David Sills V were both named Friday to the watch list for the Walter Camp Award. This award, overseen by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, goes to college football’s player of the year as voted on by FBS head coaches.
This is the fourth watch list selection for Grier, who was also named the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He will enter the 2018 season coming off a successful first season with the Mountaineers, where he threw for 34 touchdowns, and was the conference’s Newcomer of the Year in both the preseason and postseason.
This is the third watch list selection for Sills, who was one of the national leaders in touchdown catches in 2017. He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award – given to the country’s best wide receiver – and is on the watch list for that honor in 2018.
College Football Watch List Update – July 27
West Virginia Mountaineers
Will Grier (Maxwell, O’Brien, Wuerffel, Walter Camp); David Sills V (Maxwell, Biletnikoff, Walter Camp); David Long Jr. (Bednarik, Nagurski); Gary Jennings Jr. (Biletnikoff); Dravon Askew-Henry (Thorpe, Nagurski); Yodny Cajuste (Outland); Marcus Simms (Hornung)
Marshall Thundering Herd
Tyre Brady (Biletnikoff); Levi Brown (Rimington); Malik Gant (Thorpe); Juwon Young (Butkus); Ryan Bee (Nagurski, Outland); Keion Davis (Hornung); Chase Hancock (Wuerffel)
Virginia Tech Hokies
Josh Jackson (Maxwell); Ricky Walker (Bednarik, Nagurski, Outland, Wuerffel); Kyle Chung (Rimington); Oscar Bradburn (Ray Guy)