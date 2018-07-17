Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Grier Named to Second Watch List

Matt DigbyBy Jul 17, 2018, 20:50 pm

WOAY – West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was named Tuesday to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the best quarterback in college football. It is the second watch list Grier has been named to this summer.

The Davidson, North Carolina was named the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year last week, as he earned Newcomer of the Year honors in both the 2017 preseason and postseason. He passed for 34 touchdowns and 3,490 yards in 11 games last year, prior to an injury against Texas. Grier is one of two Big 12 representatives on the O’Brien watch list, along with Kyle Kempt of Iowa State.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced in November. It is not a requirement for players to appear on the watch list in order to win.

College Football Watch List Update – July 17

Maxwell Award (Best overall player)
Will Grier (West Virginia), David Sills V (West Virginia), Josh Jackson (Virginia Tech)

Chuck Bednarik Award (Best defensive player)
David Long Jr. (West Virginia), Ricky Walker (Virginia Tech)

Davey O’Brien Award (Best quarterback)
Will Grier (West Virginia)

