Grier Named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference released its Preseason Football Team Wednesday, with four West Virginia Mountaineers being honored.
One of those on the Preseason Team is senior quarterback Will Grier, who is the league’s preseason pick for Offensive Player of the Year. The Charlotte, North Carolina Native earned Newcomer of the Year honors in both the 2017 preseason and postseason, throwing for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns prior to his injury against Texas. He was one of the Mountaineers’ honorable mention selections for 2017.
Also representing WVU on the 2018 Preseason Team are wide receiver David Sills V, offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste, and linebacker David Long Jr. Sills was an All-Big 12 First Team selection last year; he and Anthony Miller of Memphis tied for the national lead with 18 touchdown catches.
The 2018 Big 12 Preseason Poll will be announced Thursday. West Virginia came in sixth in this poll a year ago, and ended up in a four-way tie for fourth.