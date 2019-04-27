Grier, Cajuste Drafted in Third Round

WOAY – Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 100th overall pick.

Grier, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, played two years for the Mountaineers after transferring from Florida. In 2017, he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, throwing for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 games before a season-ending injury against Texas.

He opened the 2018 season with a five-touchdown, 429-yard performance against Tennessee in a 40-14 win in Charlotte. Grier would earn All-Big 12 Second Team honors, as he finished with 3,864 passing yards and 40 total touchdowns (37 passing). He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy, the highest finish for a Mountaineer since Steve Slaton in 2006. Grier was a finalist for multiple major awards, and was the Senior CLASS Award winner.

Former Mountaineer offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste was selected by the New England Patriots with the 101st overall pick. The Miami native played in 31 total games for the Mountaineers, and was named the Big 12’s Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2018. He was also an All-Big 12 First Team selection.