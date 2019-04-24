Greenbrier, WVU Ready for Big 12 Championship

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Some of the best collegiate golfers will be in Southern West Virginia this weekend, as West Virginia University hosts the 2019 men’s golf Big 12 Championship at the Greenbrier starting Friday.

The Big 12 is considered one of the top college golf conferences in the country, with Oklahoma State winning the national team championship a year ago; Oklahoma was the 2017 national champion. One of the Cowboys appearing at this week’s tournament is Viktor Hovland, who won the 2018 US Amateur and finished as the low amateur earlier this month at the Masters.

West Virginia head coach Sean Covich says it will be a unique opportunity for the Mountaineers to show their state to those who may be coming to the area for the first time, and a boost for the program, which was reintroduced as an intercollegiate sport earlier this decade.

Greenbrier officials are also looking forward to this weekend, saying their experience with staging past tournaments – such as the West Virginia Amateur and A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier – makes them familiar with setting up for the Big 12 championship.

Play begins at 8:00 AM Friday, with the first West Virginia golfers teeing off around 9:00 AM; the Mountaineers will be paired with Kansas State.