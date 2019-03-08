Greenbrier West Wins Regional Title

Charmco, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier West boys basketball is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 1992, following a 60-53 win over Charleston Catholic in a Class A Region 3 co-final.

The Irish established early momentum and led for most of the first half, but the Cavaliers were able to rally after halftime for the victory. Collin O’Dell led Greenbrier West with 21 points, with Riley O’Dell, Noah Midkiff, and Kaiden Pack also reaching double figures. The Cavaliers are the #4 seed in the Class A quarterfinals and will play Trinity Christian at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13.

Also in Region 3, Greater Beckley traveled to Webster County in a rematch from the regular season. However, the Highlanders made plays late in the fourth quarter to win 65-57; they will be the top seed in the state tournament. Jay Moore, Chance Potter, and Thad Jordan each scored 14 points for the Crusaders.